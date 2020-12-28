HOCKEY

Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL.

Lundqvist wrote on Twitter that he’s set to have an aortic valve, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement. He did not say when.

“(The) last three weeks my focus has shifted from training camp and the upcoming season to my health and what I can and can’t do,” Lundqvist said in announcing the operation. “We all have our mountains to climb. Staying positive here and set on the road to recovery.”

A physical after signing with the Washington Capitals led to further tests and his decision not to play this season. Washington General Manager Brian MacLellan says Lundqvist has had a heart issue all along that he managed and the team expected it to be the same.

“Our trainer, Jason Serbus, did an unbelievable job,” MacLellan said last week. “Our doctors, the cardiologists, the specialists, it kept getting deeper and deeper. As we went that far, Henrik got a lot more knowledge of what his situation is and where it’s going and what his risk levels are.”

It’s unclear what changed for the 38-year-old after playing 15 seasons with the New York Rangers. When he revealed Dec. 17 he wouldn’t be playing this season, the Rangers said: “We have no doubt Henrik Lundqvist will face this challenge with the same fierce determination and grace that made him one of the best goaltenders to ever play the game of hockey and an inspiration to all of us.”

• Former NHL MVP Corey Perry signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens for $750,000.

The 35-year-old winger had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season. He added five goals and four assists in 27 postseason games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.

Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas. He won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010-11.

Perry was on Canada’s gold medalist Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea Coach Frank Lampard remains under pressure after a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa left his team with just one win from its past five Premier League games.

A fine header from veteran France forward Olivier Giroud put Chelsea ahead in the 34th minute at Stamford Bridge, but Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi equalized early in the second half.

• Leicester settled for a 1-1 draw at struggling Crystal Palace after Harvey Barnes’ late equalizer in the Premier League.

Still, the point was good enough to move Leicester into second place on goal difference over Everton, whose match later Monday was postponed after Manchester City reported new coronavirus cases. Leicester is three points behind first-place Liverpool.

• A growing coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City led to the postponement of Monday’s Premier League match at Everton and forced the team to close its training ground.

Pep Guardiola’s team had announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members. City was able to play Newcastle on Saturday.

But hours before kickoff was due at Goodison Park on Monday, City announced that the latest round of coronavirus testing had produced “a number” of new positives.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: A women’s World Cup giant slalom was canceled following the opening run after increasingly strong winds destroyed parts the finish area.

Wind speeds reached up to 62 mph and organizers ordered people to leave the finish area as the gusts started blowing away safety fencing and sponsor banners, leaving the area in a state of havoc within minutes.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: A men’s World Cup super-G was called off an hour before its planned start and rescheduled for Tuesday because of bad weather in the Italian Alps.

The move also forced the postponement of the classic downhill on the Stelvio course, which was planned for Tuesday but has been pushed back to Wednesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »