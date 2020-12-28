GORHAM — Revelers this year can watch New Year Gorham’s lineup of stage shows from the comfort of their homes.

Televised show schedule 2:30 p.m.: Don and Cindy Roy of Gorham, Acadian music

3 p.m.: Dean Richardson of Gorham, singer/songwriter and musician

3:30 p.m.: Antonio Rocha, award-winning storyteller

4 p.m.: AudioBody, high-tech comedy tribute to vaudeville with Matt and Jason Tardy

Four taped shows will be televised on the town’s cable access Channel 3 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. followed at 5 p.m. with live fireworks at Narragansett Elementary School.

“New Year Gorham is alive and raring to go on New Year’s Eve,” said the annual event’s founder and Town Councilor Virginia Wilder Cross. “It will be different, but it will definitely be a fun celebration.”

The New Year Gorham Planning Committee decided to make most of New Year Gorham a broadcast event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Tom Hasbrouck, event coordinator.

People showing up to watch the fireworks display at the Narragansett school, next to the Gorham Public Safety Building, will be directed to safe parking areas, Wilder Cross said, Viewers are asked to remain with their vehicles.

A second airing of shows will follow the fireworks.

Hasbrouck said he hopes next year’s celebration will be back to featuring live entertainment.

“That would allow us to include the variety of acts we usually have, and to have the experience of being together,” he said.

Organizers initially planned on outdoor entertainment for this year’s New Year Gorham, but the committee decided against it because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“I’m sure many are ready for 2020 to be done; however, we should all remain vigilant for the good of our friends, coworkers and neighbors,” Hasbrouck said.

New Year Gorham masks, $5 each, can be purchased at Baxter Memorial Library,71 South St.; Carter’s Green Market, 18 Elm St.; Gorham Recreation Department Office, 75 South St.; and The Bookworm, 42 Main St. Proceeds from the mask sales will help pay for the event.

Wilder Cross praised Hasbrouck for his hard work in organizing this year’s event.

“He has done an extraordinary job of putting this all together,” she said.

