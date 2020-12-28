Cross-country skiing

9 a.m. to dusk daily, snow permitting. Harris Farm, 280 Buzzell Road, Dayton, $18, $15 ages 7-18 on weekends, holidays and school vacation weeks; $15 midweek, $8 ages 7-18; 6 and under free all the time. harrisfarm.com

The recent mega dump of snow sure gave a boost to skiing spots, including Harris Farm in Dayton, which has 40 kilometers of groomed trails that will take you across picturesque fields and through wondrous forests, complete with babbling brooks, as you traverse the 600-acre dairy and vegetable farm. Ski and snowshoe rentals are available. You can also purchase all sorts of milk and cheese, along with jams, grass-fed beef, turkey pot pies, turkey soups and maple syrup. Happy trails!

New Year’s Eve at Sunday River

Through 9 p.m. Thursday. Sunday River, South Ride Road, Newry. sundayriver.com

Sunday River has put together a sensational schedule of fun, outdoor, family-friendly events to safely kick 2020 in the pants and welcome in the new year. There will be extended hours for twilight skiing, fire dancer shows, a torchlight parade and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. You can also opt to make a reservation for dinner at the Foggy Goggle from 4-9 p.m. or enjoy slopeside bites from the South Ridge takeout window. From 8 to 8:45 p.m. is when you’ll watch the fire dancer shows and the torchlight parade featuring Sunday River staffers skiing down the mountain in the dark with flaming torches. It all wraps up with a fireworks display from Central Maine Pyrotechnics at 9 p.m.

Funk You: A Mad Horse New Year’s Eve House Party

8-10 p.m. Thursday. Mad Horse Theatre Company via Zoom, pay-what-you-can starting at $5. madhorse.com

Mad Horse Theatre Company invites you to send 2020 packing at an online bash featuring music, dancing and mingling with friends both old and new. They’ll have four Zoom party rooms rocking with music from DJ Karl Brucemus Lee, dancing with Kaylin Kerina from Portland Youth Dance, madcap fun from clown and performer Jared Mongeau, and cocktail mixing with Mad Horse member Jake Cote. Come stag or bring a crew, since it’s all online and 100% safe. Feel like getting gussied up, or would you rather stay in the sweatpants you’ve been wearing since March? It’s entirely up to you!

‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’

Streaming through Jan. 6. Freeport Players on YouTube, free, donations appreciated. fcponline.org

The timeless tale penned by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas has been adapted for Freeport Players by its director, Penny Davis-Dublin. The show was created by the director and the actors via Zoom, and the cast includes Peter Allen, Zane Aguiar, David Wallace, Lukis Crowell, Paula Haney Johnson, Ian Smith and Kathleen Leopold. Keep the holiday spirit alive by watching the 30-minute production with the tree lit and your favorite warm beverage on hand.

