Arrests

12/21 at 11:56 a.m. Jason MacDonald, 37, of McLellan Street, Brunswick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Lucas Shirland on a warrant as a fugitive from justice.

12/21 at 2:56 p.m. Peter Gosselin, 51, of Middle Street, Bath, was arrested on Bypass Drive by Officer Lucas Shirland on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

12/21 at 6:11 p.m. Alisha Barter, 33, of Brunswick Road, Richmond, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/22 at 3:35 p.m. William Koehler, 64, of River Road, Brunswick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/22 at 7:51 p.m. David Droulin, 52, of Meadow Cross Road, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/27 at 2:06 a.m. Jason Chipley, 47, of Route 1, Scarborough, was arrested on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Officer Courtney Everett on a charge of failure to obtain a Maine driver’s license.

Summonses

12/21 at 9:56 p.m. Shawn Wallace, 49, of Ridge Road, Lisbon, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

12/21 at 11:03 a.m. Fire call on Foreside Road.

12/21 at 6:11 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Main Street.

12/21 at 6:17 p.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

12/21 at 6:36 p.m. Electrical hazard on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/22 at 11 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/22 at 3:42 p.m. Vehicle fire on Lewiston Road.

12/23 at 1:30 p.m. Fire alarm on Frost Lane.

12/23 at 2:55 p.m. Odor investigation on Elm Street.

12/23 at 3:36 p.m. Utility problem on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/24 at 11:01 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Foreside Road.

12/25 at 8:18 a.m. Utility problem on Williams Drive.

12/25 at 9:11 a.m. Traffic hazard on Perkins Street.

12/25 at 9:19 a.m. Electrical hazard on Meadow Cross Road.

12/25 at 9:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Harmony Hill.

12/25 at 9:55 a.m. Traffic hazard on Middlesex Road.

12/25 at 11:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Holden Lane.

12/25 at 3:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Waxwing Drive.

12/27 at 2:01 a.m. Public service on Elm Street.

12/27 at 6:12 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Eagles Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Dec. 21-27.

