Arrests

Ray-Arthur Turner, 62, of Sanford, on Dec. 26 on two charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, at Market Basket.

Dustin R. Dibiase, 25, of Gorham, on Dec. 27 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Cumberland Street.

Summonses

Russell D. White, 46, of Timberland Drive, on Dec. 21 on a charge of failing to stop for an officer and refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, on Timberland Drive.

Saeed Chaka Clouden, 43, of Massachusetts, on Dec. 24 on a charge of failing to obtain a driver’s license, on Bridgton Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: