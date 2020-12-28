Arrests

There were no arrests reported between Dec. 21-27.

Summonses

12/24 at 5:22 p.m. Caitlin Smith-Audet, 26, of Portland, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Graham Hults and Sgt. Brian Andreasen on Route 1.

Fire

12/21 at 9:30 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street.

12/22 at 12:53 p.m. Fire alarm system test on Route 1.

12/22 at 10:19 p.m. Water problem on Juniper East.

12/23 at 8:33 a.m. Fire alarm system test on School Street.

12/24 at 9:28 a.m. Fire alarm system test on School Street.

12/24 at 5:42 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Main Street.

12/25 at 6:47 a.m. Carbon monoxide on Collins Road.

12/25 at 9:16 p.m. Lines down on Whitcombs Way.

12/26 at 11:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to seven calls from Dec. 21-27.

