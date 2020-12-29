Arrests
No arrests were reported from Dec. 22-28.
Summonses
12/24 at 1:05 p.m. Alden Leadley, 19, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to eight fire calls from Dec. 22-28.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Dec. 22-28.
