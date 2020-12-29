FALMOUTH — On the morning of Dec. 29, the Falmouth Fire-EMS Department responded to a call reporting an attic fire that had possibly spread to the roof of a residence on Merrill Road.

The homeowner was able to evacuate safely after spotting the smoke and called 911.

Three minutes after the call was made, Assistant Fire Chief Jay Hallett arrived on the scene and immediately upgraded the call to a Working Fire call, to which Fire Engine 2 and Ambulance 2 responded.

With a total of six firefighters on the scene, a hose was brought into the house to attempt to stop the fire, which was quickly spreading from the attic space above the breezeway between the garage and two-story main house into the attic over the main house.

The remaining Falmouth Fire units arrived to the scene, including Engines 1 and 4, Tank 4, Tower 2 and Ambulance 3. Portland Ladder 4 responded to the Working Fire call as well.

A ventilation hole was cut in the roof to alleviate the smoke as crew members from both departments rotated in and out of the second floor to stop the fire.

Through their combined efforts, the departments were able to put out the fire before it spread from the attic above the second floor. The fire damaged the attic space above the one-story breezeway, where it appeared to have started.

Merrill Road was closed at both ends by Falmouth Police and Public Works for approximately three hours and was cleared by noon.

There were no injuries on the scene.

