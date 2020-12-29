MIAMI — The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA record 29 3-pointers Tuesday in their 144-97 romp past the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

They shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.

Milwaukee used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3-pointer — the only person who didn’t get onto that list being two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, in what will go down as nothing more than an interesting footnote in Bucks history. Khris Middleton had four 3’s on his way to 25 points, Jrue Holiday made six 3’s in his 24-point night and Donte DiVincenzo was 5 for 6 from deep to finish with 17 points.

Antetokounmpo had only nine points. Didn’t matter much. Everything else was stat night for Milwaukee.

The record-breaker was made by Sam Merrill, who got the 28th 3-pointer with 6:07 remaining, giving the Bucks a 131-86 lead.

The previous record for 3’s in a game was 27, set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019. Milwaukee’s previous most was 22, against Sacramento on Nov. 4, 2018. The most previously allowed in a game by Miami was 24, on Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tyler Herro scored 23 points for the Heat. Miami’s Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sprained right ankle.

KNICKS 95, CAVALIERS 86: Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading New York to a win at Cleveland.

Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as New York built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Payton’s 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

It was the power forward’s first triple-double since Nov. 19, 2018, with New Orleans.

Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Knicks, who won their second in a row.

Andre Drummond notched his fourth double-double for the Cavaliers with 17 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots. Cleveland started the season 3-0 for the first time since winning six in a row to begin 2016-17.

WARRIORS 116, PISTONS 106: Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift visiting Golden State over winless Detroit.

The Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench.

Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.

76ERS 100, RAPTORS 93: Joel Embiid had 29 points, 16 rebounds and one scare when he briefly left the game with an injury, leading host Philadelphia past winless Toronto.

Embiid left with some sort of leg injury. He went down early in the third quarter and grabbed the back of his lower right leg as he stood up. Embiid, who missed Sunday’s loss against Cleveland with back stiffness, walked gingerly to the locker room. Team President Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand hopped up from their courtside seats and immediately hit the locker room to check on their All-Star center.

Embiid returned a few minutes later and checked back in the game with the Sixers down 11. He sank 14 of 16 free throws – as many makes as Toronto shot (12 of 14) to keep the Sixers in this one.

Tobias Harris had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Embiid on a night the Sixers shot only 38% from the floor.

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points for the Raptors.

BULLS 115, WIZARDS 107: Zach LaVine scored 23 points, including nine straight in the third quarter, and Coby White added 18 to lead visiting Chicago to its first victory of the season over winless Washington.

Chicago improved to 1-4 and Washington fell to 0-4, its worst start since beginning the 2012-13 season with 12 straight losses.

Russell Westbrook, who sat out Sunday’s game, had his third straight triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Washington.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right calf injury he aggravated Sunday night in a game against Philadelphia.

The team said an MRI confirmed a calf strain and that Love will begin treatment and rehab and will not be reassessed for three to four more weeks.

Love initially got hurt in Cleveland’s first exhibition game on Dec. 12 and sat out the opener against Charlotte last week to give it more rest. The five-time All-Star made his season debut and played 38 minutes in the Cavaliers’ double-overtime win at Detroit on Saturday.

He started and scored four points in nine minutes against the 76ers before leaving in the second quarter.

GRIZZLIES: NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss 3 to 5 weeks after spraining his left ankle.

The Memphis Grizzlies said further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »