SOUTH PORTLAND- Dianne Susan (Whitmore) Gooley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, godmother, aunt, cousin, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.Dianne was born on April 14, 1947, the youngest of three, with sisters Lillian and Martha. She graduated from South Portland High School, and aside from a brief time living in Boston, working at the Institute for the Blind, she was a lifelong resident of Maine, mostly in South Portland. She met her husband of 50 years, Bruce, while working in Boston. They married Jan. 24, 1970, and within a year had moved to Maine and began a family, eventually having two children, Kathleen and George.Once Kathleen, and then George, were born, Dianne’s work was in the home, taking care of the home and children. She was incredibly proud of her children and her grandchildren – Josh, Celia, and William. She loved taking care of them, going places, playing games (teaching Josh how to play Scat, playing games like Uno and Uncle Wiggily with Celia and William), and feeding them (eventually teaching Josh how to make her perfect omelet). She loved her Irish heritage, as did one of her nephew’s, David Soule. Dianne and David grew up together and were more like brother and sister. David was passionate about genealogy, and this passion led to discovering relatives in Ireland, and took them on trips there, where they met relatives, and relished in the culture, people, and country.Dianne was generous and kind. She loved giving to others and finding perfect gifts for the people she loved (it also helped that she loved shopping equally!). And her gifts were always presented beautifully, wrapped with care, love, and presented with a thoughtfully chosen card. She was an excellent hostess, cook, and baker (her “pinko’s” were especially sought after, and Kathleen always looked forward to the amazing coffee cake she made every Christmas). Her kindness and generosity were evident at the South Portland Food Cupboard, where she volunteered for years. She recognized the importance of the work, and the small group she volunteered with laughed a lot, enjoyed being together, and were added to those she loved and who loved her. Many happy times were shared at Dianne’s home and at the camp on Little Sebago. Christmas Ornament Swaps were always a big hit, and family and friends looked forward to this annual event. Big breakfasts at camp were the norm, followed by swimming, boating, and barbeques. And supper invites were common, always requiring a post meal game. Dianne loved board games, and Aggravation was one of her favorites. There would be coffee, tea, and always dessert. Dianne never forgot a birthday, loved decorating and celebrating holidays, and looked forward to family gatherings, where things were always lively in “her corner”. She was fun and funny, had a great sense of humor and could laugh at herself whenever she did something crazy or foolish.In addition to spending time with family and friends, Dianne was an avid reader, and loved her dogs. There was always a dog or two in the Gooley home which she treated with the same love, care, and kindness as she did the people in her life. She took pride in caring for all things. Most mornings she could be found walking her dogs, going out of her way to pick up trash – even if it meant having to go home to get more trash bags to fill, at Fort Williams and Bug Light. Dianne was loved by many, too many to name, and will be missed every day in more ways than are imaginable.She was predeceased by her mother, Vera Mulligan Whitmore, father, George Whitmore, eldest sister, Lillian Whitmore Soule, and nephews Stephen Woodsum and David Soule.She is survived by her loving husband, Bruce, daughter, Kathleen and her partner Rob Campbell, son, George, grandchildren, Josh, Celia, and William, sister, Martha, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and of course her four legged “co-pilot”, Riley.No services are planned at this time. There will be a celebration of life once it is safe to gather together.Donations in Dianne’s name can be made to one of the many organizations she loved and supported: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The South Portland Food Cupboard, and The Animal Refuge League ofGreater Portland.

