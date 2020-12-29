NOBLEBORO – Eleanor Ricker Bickford O’Donnell, of Nobleboro, daughter of Bertram Ricker and Mildred Stackpole Ricker (Vannah) and stepdaughter of Hudson Vannah, born Feb. 5 1930, passed away Dec 27, 2020.

Eleanor was a graduate of Lincoln Academy, Newcastle, attended Simmons College and Chandler Secretarial School in Boston. As an adult, she was a lifelong learner and placed great value on education.

Eleanor will always be remembered for the love, joy, and stability that she gave her family. Her capacity to embrace the many changes in her life, remains an example for us all.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Michael J. Bickford; daughter-in-law, Carol Lessard Bickford; and sister, Karine Ricker.

Eleanor is survived by her husband, Al O’Donnell of Waldoboro, his five children and his extended family. She is also survived daughter, Patty Bickford Alfieri; son, Jim Bickford of Portland, Maine; extended family of grandchildren, including Amy Landry (Tom) of Portland; and great grandchildren.

Services will be private. Condolences may be left, and a full obituary seen, by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

Donations to Lincoln Academy of Newcastle, Maine or The Lincoln Home of Newcastle. Maine.

