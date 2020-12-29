Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Mon. 1/4 5:30 p.m. City Council
Tues. 1/5 6 p.m. Planning Board Meeting & Public Hearing
Tues. 1/5 6:30 p.m. Pesticide Management Advisory Committee
Wed. 1/6 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 1/6 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 1/6 6:30 p.m. District 5 Annual Meeting
