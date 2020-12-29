Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Mon.  1/4  5:30 p.m.  City Council

Tues.  1/5  6 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting & Public Hearing

Tues.  1/5  6:30 p.m.  Pesticide Management Advisory Committee

Wed.  1/6  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  1/6  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  1/6  6:30 p.m.  District 5 Annual Meeting

 

