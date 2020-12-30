BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man involved in an 8-hour police standoff at his Brunswick Landing home early this year pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm as part of a plea deal.

Nick Christensen, 40, was sentenced last month to 5 years in jail with most of the time suspended, meaning he will serve 18 months for the felony under the plea deal. He was given 2 years of probation that will follow his incarceration.

Christensen also pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime and creating a police standoff t. He was sentenced to 6 months for each, which he will serve concurrently with the 18-month sentence.

Police went to Christensen’s home at 744 Neptune Dr., shortly after midnight on Jan. 27 on a domestic disturbance call, according to court documents. A family member of the alleged victim was waiting in the parking lot of the apartment complex for police and told them Christensen had guns and a crossbow in the home, according to a police affidavit.

Christensen was intoxicated, according to court records. He allegedly assaulted the victim and tried to take her phone away as she called 911.

Police were able to evacuate the woman and a child from the building. Christensen allegedly threatened suicide as they were leaving and began to load his weapon, according to another police affidavit.

After hours of negotiations failed, a police tactical team entered the home shortly after 8 a.m. and took Christensen into custody.

Police seized a .44-magnum revolver, a rifle, a BB revolver and BB pistol, a stun grenade and a crossbow from the apartment, according to court documents.

Christensen was prohibited from having guns due to a previous incident involving a firearm. Court documents showed he was convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in April 2005 in Illinois.

As part of his probation conditions, Christensen is prohibited from possessing or using firearms or any dangerous weapons. He also can’t use or possess alcohol or any illegal drugs and must submit to random search and testing for alcohol, drugs and firearms.

The probation conditions also require Christensen to complete psychological and substance abuse counseling and treatment.

