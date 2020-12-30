WACO, Texas — Macio Teague had 18 points to lead six players scoring in double figures for No. 2 Baylor, which beat Alcorn State 105-76 on Wednesday for its second lopsided victory in a 23-hour span.

Jared Butler added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Matthew Mayer had 14 points for the Bears. Davion Mitchell, Jordan Turner and Zach Loveday each scored 10.

Baylor (8-0), the only Big 12 team without a loss, returned from its Christmas break with back-to-back midweek afternoon games. They were the last games for the preseason conference favorites before resuming Big 12 play this weekend.

Tyree Corbett had 24 points to lead Alcorn State (0-5), and Byron Joshua had 12 and Oddyst Walker 11.

Corbett had six early points, including back-to-back jumpers that tied it at 12 about six minutes in after Teague’s second 3-pointer.

Baylor responded with a 17-2 run in less than five minutes, going ahead 29-14 when Butler had a steal that he converted into a fast-break layup.

The Bears got their next basket when Mayer had a steal and got the ball to Butler, who made an alley-oop pass to Mark Vital for a slam. Mitchell then had a steal, and after a media timeout hit a 3-pointer.

Vital later had a steal before his fast-break dunk made it 49-24.

Alcorn State had 14 turnovers in the first half. Baylor turned those into 26 points, only one fewer than the Braves scored overall while going down 59-27 at the break. The Braves had only four turnovers after halftime, when they outscored Baylor 49-46.

