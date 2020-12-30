DAYTON – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Elaine Ann (Leclerc) Gibbons, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend on Dec. 28, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was able to die at home with her family by her side.

She was born in Portland on Sept. 21, 1942, the youngest of three daughters to Joseph and Rose-Marie Leclerc.

She graduated from Westbrook High School class of 1960 and married Anthony Lee Gibbons shortly thereafter. The family grew quickly from there and within the span of five years, she became a mother to her four beloved children.

Elaine had wonderful memories which she truly relished of the early years spending time with friends and family on many types of adventures including boating and fishing along the coast and lakes of Maine, time spent at the hunting camp in Mount Vernon, snowmobiling trips, camping, and time spent on Bailey Island in the summers actively participating in the annual Casco Bay Tuna Club fishing tournament. One of the highlights of her life was catching and winning the first-prize tuna one year with only herself, her husband Tony, and their dog Hooker on board their boat “Something Fishy.”

Elaine knew how to plan for special events and travel and was known for over packing and never forgetting the essentials. She loved the holidays and put on elaborate spreads for friends and family always showcasing her cooking talents.

Throughout the years, Elaine assisted in the family businesses in a variety of ways. From collecting quarters at the Cape Launderette, managing Sparkle Auto Wash in Old Orchard Beach, or being property manager to their rental properties, her role may have changed along the way, but her tenacity, ability to keep it all straight and to not let anyone “put one over on her” never did.

She was affectionately known as “Gibby” (and Nana Gibby) to her close friends and family. She was a wonderful cook and in her later years enjoyed peaceful time in her beautiful home by the river watching cooking shows and old westerns. She enjoyed shopping, her wine, traveling when she got the chance, occasional trips to local casinos, lunch and dinners with the girls, playing dice with friends and family, and time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Tony in 1993; parents, Joseph and Rose Leclerc; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Lorraine and Al Caron and Pauline and Bill Pickerell.

She is survived by her four children, Antony L. Gibbons Jr. and wife Roberta, David J. Gibbons and wife Lisa, Douglas P. Gibbons and wife Tammy, and daughter, Kristine L. Geaumont and friend Jack; grandchildren, Alicia, Laura, Tony III, Michelle, Jimmy, Joseph, Julia, Amanda, Todd, and Adam; great-grandchildren, Haylee, Whelen, Spencer, Caroline, Eleanor, and Charlotte; and a number of special nieces and nephews who always made sure to keep in touch with their auntie.

Visiting hours celebrating Elaine’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family and close friends will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco. A burial will immediately follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Elaine’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine’s memory to

Goodwins Mills Fire and Rescue,

481 Goodwins Mills Rd.,

Lyman, ME 04002

