Arrests

12/27 at 6:25 p.m. Kristian M. Webber, 46, of Scarborough, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on two warrants and a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

12/21 at 10:47 a.m. Timothy P. Mullen, 62, of Crossville, Tennessee, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of shoplifting.

12/21 at 5:31 p.m. A 17-year-old Scarborough boy was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a shoplifting charge.

12/22 at 11:37 p.m. A 17-year-old Scarborough boy was issued a summons on the corner of Route 1 and Milliken Road by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the limit.

12/23 at 9:54 p.m. Justin Talor LaFlamme, 26, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of attaching false plates.

12/24 at 6:15 p.m. David J. Pike, 33, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

12/21 at 1:08 a.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

12/21 at 11:14 a.m. Gas stove leak on Randall Avenue.

12/21 at 1:04 p.m. Odor investigation on Route 1.

12/21 at 1:39 p.m. Structure fire on Piper Road.

12/21 at 3:32 p.m. Assist Buxton.

12/21 at 6:18 p.m. Odor of gas outdoors on Gateway Circle.

12/21 at 6:26 p.m. Odor of gas indoors on Nutter Way.

12/22 at 8:16 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/22 at 4:19 p.m. Structure fire on Bond Brook Drive.

12/23 at 8:14 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/23 at 10:16 a.m. Fuel leak on Route 1.

12/23 at 5:09 p.m. Fire alarm on Old Colony Lane.

12/23 at 10:23 p.m. Water flow alarm on Payne Road.

12/24 at 10:10 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/24 at 2:06 p.m. Gas stove leak on Jones Creek Drive.

12/25 at 10:24 am. Gas stove leak on Haystack Circle.

12/25 at 1:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

12/25 at 4:02 p.m. Assist Saco.

12/26 at 9:25 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.Assist Gorham.

12/27 at 9:58 a.m. and 10:27 a.m. Assist Buxton.

12/27 at 1:08 p.m. Outside fire investigation on Saco Street.

12/27 at 2:23 p.m., 2:34 p.m. and 7:31 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Dec. 21-27.

