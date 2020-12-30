With the holidays and the shortest day of the year behind us, I’m looking forward to the new year. The new legislative session will begin in January, and I know my colleagues and I are eager to get to work, even if we’re not all gathering in the State House as we normally would be. Still, with every challenge we encounter, there’s opportunity to find helpful solutions.

As we enter the new legislative session, the priority at the top of all our minds is protecting each other’s health while still ensuring the public has open access to their government. Just as teachers across Maine and the country have had to innovate to keep kids engaged virtually, state legislators have had to find new ways to keep Mainers looped in on goings-on and make sure you can share your input with us. The advice, opinions and expertise of everyday people is a vital part of the lawmaking process; without your voices, our efforts would be incomplete.

In the “off-season,” we shifted in-person local office hours to Zoom calls and live streamed town halls, with people calling or messaging in their questions and ideas. I increased the number of email newsletters sent to my constituents to make sure they’re getting up-to-day information they need. In the coming year, committee meetings will also look different. Normally, to testify in-person, people have had to drive to the State House, taking time off from school or work, maybe arranging for a babysitter or spending hours in a car. Now, you’ll be able to offer testimony from the safety and comfort of your own home, via videoconferencing or by calling a 1-800 number. On top of that, you’ll also still be able to submit written testimony online at www.mainelegislature.org/testimony/ or via email, if that works better for you. That means letting lawmakers know how a certain bill might affect you and your family will be easier than ever. I’m excited for this change, even if the cause for it is unfortunate.

For my part, I’ll be serving on the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology (EUT) as well as the Government Oversight Committee. I’m eager to get started on both of these committees. The EUT Committee is responsible for energy policy, including the development and management of renewable energy sources; oversight of public utilities, such as electricity and telephone; and internet services across Maine. During my time in the legislature, I’ve pushed for state initiatives that will help grow our renewable energy industry, increasing Maine’s energy independence, helping consumers and creating good-paying jobs. Part of that work was serving on the Energy Storage Commission, which looked at how our state can get the most out of green energy production. I’m looking forward to digging into more of this work, supporting local innovation and connectivity.

The Government Oversight Committee, or GOC, is the watchdog committee that makes sure state departments and organizations that receive state funding are working efficiently, effectively and fairly.

You deserve to know that your taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely and are being used responsibly. Now more than ever, the work of the GOC is incredibly important.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at [email protected], or call my office at (207) 287-1515.

Eloise Vitelli is a state senator representing District 23.

