Arrests/Summonses
Information about arrests and summonses was not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.
Fire calls
12/22 at midnight. Cover assignment on Scarborough connector.
12/22 at 3:23 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.
12/22 at 5:12 p.m. Cover assignment on Scarborough connector.
12/22 at 5:23 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on John W. Roberts Road.
12/23 at 11:08 a.m. Assist invalid on Preble Street.
12/23 at 11:26 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Coach Road.
12/23 at 12:54 p.m. Assist invalid on Preble Street.
12/23 at 1:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Philbrook Avenue.
12/25 at 2:18 p.m. Gas leak on Hudson Road.
12/25 at 4:29 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on D Street.
12/25 at 5:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Barnstable Road.
12/25 at 6:41 p.m. Water or steam leak on Rollins Way.
12/26 at 8:16 a.m. Water or steam leak on Beaufort Street.
12/26 at 12:07 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Talbot (street or way not given).
12/26 at 3:04 p.m. Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Market Street.
12/27 at 9:58 p.m. Fire in non-building structure on Macarthur Circle.
12/27 at 10:04 p.m. Good intention call on Cottage Road.
12/28 at 2:23 p.m. Assist invalid on Preble Street.
EMS
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 59 calls from Dec. 22-28.
