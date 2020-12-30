Arrests/Summonses

Information about arrests and summonses was not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls

12/22 at midnight. Cover assignment on Scarborough connector.

12/22 at 3:23 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

12/22 at 5:12 p.m. Cover assignment on Scarborough connector.

12/22 at 5:23 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on John W. Roberts Road.

12/23 at 11:08 a.m. Assist invalid on Preble Street.

12/23 at 11:26 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Coach Road.

12/23 at 12:54 p.m. Assist invalid on Preble Street.

12/23 at 1:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Philbrook Avenue.

12/25 at 2:18 p.m. Gas leak on Hudson Road.

12/25 at 4:29 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on D Street.

12/25 at 5:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Barnstable Road.

12/25 at 6:41 p.m. Water or steam leak on Rollins Way.

12/26 at 8:16 a.m. Water or steam leak on Beaufort Street.

12/26 at 12:07 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Talbot (street or way not given).

12/26 at 3:04 p.m. Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Market Street.

12/27 at 9:58 p.m. Fire in non-building structure on Macarthur Circle.

12/27 at 10:04 p.m. Good intention call on Cottage Road.

12/28 at 2:23 p.m. Assist invalid on Preble Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 59 calls from Dec. 22-28.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: