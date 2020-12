Our View: To President Trump: You should resign now He lacks the character, maturity and judgment to lead the country in a perilous time.

Our View: Maine’s public health measures paying off States that have tried to rush reopening their economies are paying a terrible price.

Our View: Maine haircuts attract quarantine breakers The word is out in COVID hot spots that we've loosened our rules on barbers and stylists.

Our View: Maine summer tourist season full of questions The state needs to use the coming weeks to figure out how to balance concerns over public health and the well-being of its biggest industry.

Our View: Pair of Maine businesses don’t deserve election-year backlash A brewery in Freeport and a pizzeria in Old Orchard should not become casualties in political warfare.

Our View: Don’t be fooled by anti-vaccination Maine referendum campaign Question 1 has nothing to do with stopping Big Pharma or most of the other talking points pushed by its backers.

Our View: America has a serious drinking problem Alcohol use and alcohol-related deaths are on the rise, demanding action by policymakers.

Our View: Maine should not follow demonstrators Ignoring public health regulations during an epidemic won't bring back the state's economy.

Our View: Mainers should plan for a COVID winter As the temperatures drop, we will all need to take special care to keep each other safe.