Three issues dominated the news this year: The coronavirus pandemic, a nationwide reckoning with systemic racism and racial injustice and the presidential election. That manifested in the stories that caught our readers' attention, from the impact of COVID-19 on Maine society and business, to the state's efforts to address racist place names long forgotten. Here are the top stories that Press Herald readers dove into this year.
One study puts it at the top of the list for most vulnerable states, but economists say the coronavirus recession's impact will depend on the public health response and industries' adaptability to prolonged social distancing.
Maine's Republican senator defended her votes to acquit Trump on the same day Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against him, lost his White House job and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland announced he had been recalled.
The crowd gathered at the police station Monday to protest the death of a black man detained by police in Minneapolis, chanting ‘I can't breathe’ as they staged a die-in. At least 8 were arrested after several tense standoffs and some vandalism.
