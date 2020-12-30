Choirs may have to remain silent long after society reopens Maine choral directors are ‘disconsolate’ to hear experts say there will have to be a vaccine and an effective treatment for COVID-19 before groups can start singing together again.

How the geography of the pandemic is determined by centuries-old regional differences Analysis: Fundamental differences in the balance between individual liberty and the common good are reflected in COVID-19 trends.

Maine’s two-week quarantine a deal-breaker for some seasonal residents The 14-day self-quarantine order for anyone coming to Maine from out of state frustrates masses of second-home owners and raises uncertainty about a peak spending season.

Summer resident killed by great white in Maine’s first fatal shark attack Julie Dimperio Holowach, a recently retired fashion executive from New York City, was swimming near Bailey Island on Monday afternoon when she was attacked.

Chicks shipped by mail are arriving dead, costing Maine farmers thousands of dollars Several Maine poultry farms have received shipments of hundreds of chicks that died while being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, either because the shipments were delayed or mishandled.

Shain’s of Maine loses business over accusation of racism The Portland Sea Dogs and other businesses say they will no longer sell ice cream from the Sanford company, whose owner was accused of racial bias.

Maine’s economic fallout from coronavirus could be nation’s worst One study puts it at the top of the list for most vulnerable states, but economists say the coronavirus recession's impact will depend on the public health response and industries' adaptability to prolonged social distancing.

Shon Myers, 43, commercial fisherman, lobsterman Myers, who had been sober for a year, died of an apparent overdose.

Bar Harbor hospital sounds warning on undetected COVID-infected visitors With long testing delays in other states, some learn they tested positive after starting vacations in Maine.

State moves swiftly to remove illegal, racist names from 5 Maine islands The islands bore slurs against Black people and Native American women even though both terms were banned as place names decades ago.

New Englanders look to Maine for haircuts, but barbers and stylists try to cut them off Maine was the first state in the region to allow barbers and hair salons to open May 1, prompting people from as far away as Connecticut to ask for appointments.

Sen. Collins says she opposes any retribution against impeachment witnesses Maine's Republican senator defended her votes to acquit Trump on the same day Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against him, lost his White House job and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland announced he had been recalled.

Neighboring New Brunswick has kept the coronavirus in check. Here’s how. Maine’s doppelganger neighbor, which acted early and decisively, has had no deaths and no nursing home outbreaks, and is down to just 2 active cases.

‘Putin’s favorite congressman’ moves to Maine Dana Rohrabacher, who once arm-wrestled the now-Russian president and represented Orange County, Calif., for 30 years in the U.S. House, now lives in York.

Bar Harbor hospital says at least 35 potential COVID-19 spreaders from other states have been in area Out-of-state visitors took tests at home but didn’t learn they tested positive until they were in Maine and possibly interacting with others.

Portland issues stay-at-home order, closing all but essential workplaces City officials say residents must shelter in place starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected at least 5 city employees.

Over 1,000 protesters demonstrate in Portland, some clash with police as tensions flare later in the night The crowd gathered at the police station Monday to protest the death of a black man detained by police in Minneapolis, chanting ‘I can't breathe’ as they staged a die-in. At least 8 were arrested after several tense standoffs and some vandalism.

Portland declares city emergency, imposes curfew for businesses City Manager Jon Jennings issues a curfew for businesses where people gather, such as bars and restaurants, requiring that they close all day Tuesday and between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. for the next 4 days.

Judge upholds Maine’s 14-day quarantine, for now, as Justice Department joins challenge The U.S. Department of Justice weighs in to say the rule is unconstitutional, and Gov. Janet Mills responds that she is disgusted that the federal government would undermine the state's safety rules.