Craig Lee, who grew up in Bath and owned Lee’s Market for many years, died this month after contracting COVID-19. He was 77.

Lee was admitted to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington on Dec. 11 with health issues relating to his type 2 diabetes. Lee’s family said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17 during his hospital stay and was transferred to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, where he died on Dec. 18.

“He declined very quickly,” said his younger sister, Barbara Gaul, of Bath. “It’s happening to a lot of people. I’ll miss chatting and doing things together. He used to call me to go to concerts. He loved music.”

Mr. Lee succumbed to complications of COVID-19 just as Maine has begun administering vaccines to front-line health care workers and others at high risk of contracting the disease.

“It makes me sad it was too late for him, but happy that hopefully other families won’t have to go through this,” Gaul said. “The day he died, the news was on in the background and they kept talking about the promise of the vaccine. This sucks.”

Mr. Lee was remembered by loved ones as a funny, social and outgoing man who devoted his life to family and community.

“His favorite thing to do was make people laugh,” said the youngest of his three daughters, Jessica MacLeod, of Milford, New Hampshire. “He was never in a rush to go anywhere. He would rather talk to people and know their story. It’s just who he was.”

He grew up in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in 1961. He attended Husson College and graduated with a degree in business in 1972.

He opened his own business, Lee’s Market in Bath, in 1975. The store was located near the former Bath Junior High School. His sister said it was a popular store that sold penny candy and everyday household items. For several years, he sponsored Lee’s Market Little League team. He also coached boys’ basketball, Pop Warner football and soccer.

He sold the market after 14 years in business.

“He was extremely proud of his market,” his sister said. “It was one of those little stores where customers could buy anything. He loved the market. He loved being with people every day, all day. He loved the kids and teenagers. It was a good business for him.”

Mr. Lee spent the next decade working at Bath Iron Works in materials management. He retired in the early 2000’s, but he didn’t sit still for long, taking part-time jobs at Hannaford and L.L. Bean.

He was a loving husband of Kathie Lee for 23 years. The couple lived in Westbrook. He was an active member of St. Pius Church in Portland, where he served as an usher for several years.

The Lees moved to Rangeley about a year ago.

Mr. Lee was remembered this week as a great family man. MacLeod reflected on his love for sports. She said her father loved attending her son’s games, even hockey.

“He was out of his element with hockey. I kind of made fun of him,” MacLeod said, chuckling. “It was very special that he tried to find a way to connect with them even though he didn’t always know about hockey. He tried to teach them universal lessons about sports, like good sportsmanship.”

A mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Bath in the summer.

