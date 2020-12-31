SACO — The nutrition program at Saco schools got a recent boost with a contribution of $2,935 through Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank’s Community Debit Card program.

When people in the area use their Community Debit Cards issued by the bank, a donation is made for each non-ATM transaction.

Superintendent Dominic DePatsy said the donation will be used to help the Saco School Nutrition Program cover the increased expenses incurred from providing meals for children during a pandemic.

“Funds will help cover the increased costs of paper products, including take-out meal bags, take-out containers, individual portions and individually wrapped items, including condiments, plastic ware, and also costly ready-to-eat individually wrapped items,” said DePatsy. “These items are needed to meet COVID requirements when delivering meals to the classrooms, and also needed in our weekly curbside pick-up meal distribution every Wednesday, 11:30-12:30 at Fairfield School, which is free to any child 18 years or younger.”

In the immediate area, Biddeford schools, Old Orchard Beach schools, and Thornton Academy along with Saco schools are all recipients of funds through the Community Debit Card program. Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook schools also participate.

Saco & Biddeford Savings has calculated a total of 6,377 meals were provided to students in 2020. In all $17,982 was distributed to the participating school nutrition programs.

