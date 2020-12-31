Donations continue to flow into the Press Herald Toy Fund as Mainers rally to help families that are struggling during the pandemic.

The year-to-date total is now well over $250,000 and nearly double the amount raised last year.

There is no time limit on donations, which are accepted year-round and have sustained the charity for seven decades. Donors’ names and messages will continue to be published along with periodic updates on the annual fundraising campaign in the days ahead.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Anonymous $50

In honor of our wonderful grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, Elijah and Josephine – all children should be remembered at Christmas, Terri Grover $30

In memory of our parents, Bent Ostergaard and Carol Kilbourne Wagner, the Ostergaard family $100

Anonymous $100

In memory of Aunt Kay and Aunt Flo $100

From Susan, Bill & Maggie $25

In memory of Charlotte LaCrosse, from Jim & Kathy York $25

Vivann $50

In memory of my dad, Donn Storey $50

Regan & Russell $100

The Kingsley family $25

In memory of Penny and Jim $100

For my six grandchildren, from Beverly Hastings $30

Marlene Cook $50

In memory of Leon & Diane Curtis $50

In memory of my brother, from Cynthia Champagne $25

From Bob’s Welding Service grandkids – Abby, Sam, Carly, Molly, Xavier and Maddox $60

The Muse family of Kennebunkport $50

K1OYB and K1MQP $100

Ala Reid $50

In memory of Duane Scott, who loved Christmas $35

A friend of Gregin’s $50

In honor of my grandkids, Jonah, Ellie and Caroline $100

In memory of Cynthia Lawhorn Oja – the love goes on $75

John & Jean Northrop $100

Merry Christmas! Carroll & Pollie Goodwin $100

In loving memory of Louise M. Wilkins $100

In memory of Elizabeth R. Wilson. We miss you, Mom. From John & Lynda Wilson $100

From Oliver and Ezra $36

Year-to-date total: $258,116.90

