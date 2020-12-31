Four of the Maine’s 16 counties remain in the “yellow” category for reopening public schools, while increasing COVID-19 positivity rates in two other counties have them under watch by the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maine Department of Education.

Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York remain in the yellow category, according to a release from the Maine Department of Education Thursday afternoon.

The DOE suggests that under a yellow model, schools may want to take additional precautions, such as suspending extracurricular activities and sports or limiting the number of people in buildings at one time.

Aroostook and Penobscot counties continue with a “green” designation, but the increased COVID-19 positivity rates in those counties are putting schools there in jeopardy of becoming yellow, the release noted.

Maine schools have seen 602 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days, according to the schools COVID-19 dashboard published by the Maine CDC, which was last updated on Dec. 24.

The state’s color advisory system, which is run by the DOE in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services and Maine CDC, is meant as a recommendation. Final decisions on instructional models are left up to individual school districts.

The data is continually reviewed and Department of Education spokeswoman Kelli Deveaux has said the timeline is not fixed and flexibility is necessary to ensure timely updates to schools.

While most of the state has remained “green” since the start of the school year, meaning in-person instruction is allowed, most districts have opted for “yellow” models in order to adhere to the state’s required physical distance and safety guidelines.

