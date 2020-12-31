Blast from the past

Holiday closure

The Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices and Baxter Memorial Library will close at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 23 that the U.S. public debt was $27,516,726,861,187.59.

