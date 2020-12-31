Blast from the past
Holiday closure
The Gorham Municipal Center, administrative offices and Baxter Memorial Library will close at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 23 that the U.S. public debt was $27,516,726,861,187.59.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Maine Coast Heritage Trust leads major conservation effort in Yarmouth
-
The Forecaster
Freeport hires Boston consulting firm to form plan for downtown
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
A few of my favorite things
-
Forecaster Opinion
Over Easy: ‘Inaugural’ – a poem
-
Business
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland leader Godfrey Wood stepping down