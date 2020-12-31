DEPARTURES

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland’s executive director, Godfrey Wood, will step down at the end of this week after serving in the position since April 2013. Wood will continue to advise and consult with the organization, and will work with the board of directors to ensure a smooth transition. The board also is undergoing the process of identifying an interim executive director.

NEW HIRES

Pawel Binczyk was added recently to the team at The Bennett Law Firm in Portland as an associate attorney. Binczek attended the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law before practicing law as a judge advocate for six years in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. In his new role, Binczek will work closely with clients on a variety of labor and employment law matters, including litigation.

Dr. George Tuchsen has joined Northern Light Mercy Hospital as a general surgeon. Tuchsen is a board-certified general surgeon who has been practicing since 1994 and is a fellow of the American Board of Surgery. He has conducted training courses and proctored over 100 surgeons in the use of the robotic surgical platform as a nationally recognized expert in da Vinci robotic surgery, and at Mercy Hospital he will be helping develop a new robotic-assisted surgery program. Prior to joining Mercy, Tuchsen was in private practice in San Antonio, Texas, and chief of surgery at North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Nicole Lebo has joined Northern Light Ear, Nose and Throat Care. Lebo cares for patients with cancer and benign tumors in the head and neck, specializing in the surgical management of neoplastic diseases, including malignancies of the mouth, throat, sinus and nose. Lebo earned her medical doctorate from the University of Ottawa in Ontario.

Hip and knee joint replacement experts Dr. Stephen Rodrigue and Dr. Bruce Gomberg have joined Northern Light Mercy Hospital. A native of Maine, Rodrigue received his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, completing his internship at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. Gomberg attended medical school at the University of Pittsburgh, completing his internship and residency at West Virginia University.

Dr. Laura Amar-Dolan has joined Maine Medical Center in the Department of Pediatric Critical Care. Amar-Dolan was born and raised in Old Town. After earning her Bachelor of Arts in biology from Harvard College, she went on to earn her medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School. She then completed her residency in pediatrics and her fellowship in pediatric critical care at Boston Children’s Hospital, where she also completed the Harvard-wide Pediatric Health Services Research fellowship and earned her master of public health degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Dr. Carla Canepa has joined Maine Medical Partners – Hospital Medicine. After earning her Bachelor of Arts in cellular and molecular biology from Connecticut College, she went on to earn her medical degree at the Sackler School of Medicine. She then completed her residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Anne Huyler has joined Maine Medical Center in the Department of Emergency Medicine. After earning her Bachelor of Arts in biology and environmental studies from Bowdoin College, she went on to earn her medical degree at Pennsylvania State College of Medicine. She then completed her residency in emergency medicine at Maine Medical Center and stayed on as a fellow in point-of-care ultrasound.

Dr. Maria A. Ordoñez has joined Maine Medical Partners – Urology. Ordoñez completed her urology fellowship at Columbia University Medical Center in New York and her residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center’s urology department in Brooklyn, New York. She received her medical degree from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She joins MMP from the University of Minnesota Medical Center and Riverside Hospital, where she was the staff urologist and an assistant professor.

Stephen Collins has joined OTELCO as an outside plant project manager/analyst in the company’s New Gloucester office. Collins has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and majored in finance. He worked most recently as a consultant and resides in Auburn.

Karl Clapp has been hired as a Senior Network Architect in OTELCO’s Portland office. Clapp worked for GWI of Biddeford for 15 years and most recently spent five years as a senior network architect at Consolidated Communications. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine and lives in Waterboro.

