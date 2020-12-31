HOCKEY

The Canadian government, citing “national interest grounds,” gave its approval Thursday for the start of NHL training camps. It issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.

The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division.

Alberta became the first province to say the NHL can play games in its arenas. The provincial government told The Canadian Press on Thursday it approved games in Edmonton and Calgary following a review of protocols outlined in the league’s return-to-play plan, along with additional enhancements.

The Manitoba government said discussions about hosting games in Winnipeg are proceeding. Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, called it a “solid plan,” with only paperwork to be done.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league’s plan for the preseason offers “robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada.” All provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan.

The statement added that all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

A week ago, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league believes it can play in all seven Canadian markets – Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver

The Canadian teams will play each other only during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. They won’t cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to nonessential travel.

• Center Pierre-Luc Dubois, who led Columbus in goals, assists and points during the playoffs, signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season.

Dubois, who was a restricted free agent, will earn $3.35 million during the upcoming season and $6.65 million in the second year of the deal, the team said.

The third-overall selection in the 2016 draft, Dubois, 22, has 65 goals and 93 assists in 234 career games since making his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season – his second with the White Sox.

TENNIS

DELRAY BEACH OPEN: Andy Murray has pulled out of the tournament that begins Monday in Florida to minimize his coronavirus risk as he looks ahead to the Australian Open.

Murray said he was concerned about “the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved” with traveling to the Florida.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games by the English Football Association after using a Spanish term for Black people that he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.

Cavani was also fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA’s rules.

