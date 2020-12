Happy Wheels looks to skate into Westbrook Happy Wheels, which closed in December, looks to open anew this fall on Warren Avenue.

L.L. Bean nixes corporate relocation in favor of expansion Maine's most iconic business had contemplated a move from Freeport before deciding to increase its downtown footprint.

Gorham defies state, declares all businesses open Acting against state guidelines, the Town Council passes a non-binding resolution declaring all businesses in town essential.

Rock Row adds residential complex, Chik-fil-A Rock Row in Westbrook announced two additions Tuesday, a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 190-unit, four-story residential complex.

Westbrook resident presumed to have COVID-19 The mayor declares a state of emergency in the city and schools are closed for at least two weeks.

Couple hopes to revive historic Standish orchard Alyssa Marchant and Jake Dube closed on the property a year ago and are working to bring it back to working condition.

Westbrook police charging repeat violators of stay at home order Officers are taking an "education and warning approach" for most violators, but have cracked down on repeat offenders.

Westbrook resident dies of COVID-19 There are 11 documented cases, including three city employees, but the city health officer says the actual number is higher.

Developers say Rock Row project will make Westbrook ‘a destination’ City Administrator Jerre Bryant said the amended tax deal with Rock Row, approved Monday by the City Council, increases the projected financial return to the city from $20.5 million to $142.7 million.

Westbrook grads to go out with a bang Westbrook High School will hold a motorcade parade of graduates followed by a ceremony and fireworks at Rock Row.

‘Our Warrior, Our Lion’: Community mourns death of Falmouth 4-year-old from rare brain tumor Hunter Barr was diagnosed in December 2019 with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a pediatric tumor that impacts the brain stem.

Farmhouse owner ‘preserving piece of Buxton history’ An ambitious restoration of the Hanson Farm, more than 250 years old, is underway.