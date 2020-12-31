Brunswick adopts civil state of emergency, effective shelter-in-place order Under the new rules, all stores or businesses outside of a list of 27 'essential' industries, must close. The order lasts for 7 days, after which it's expected to be renewed.

Maine Maritime Museum director out after 14 years Amy Lent, former museum executive director, said she was fired via text message after sharing her plans to retire in 18 months.

Visiting Maine, Oprah extols virtues of Maine author, lobster rolls The media mogul filmed a 'Book Club' episode in Harpswell with writer Elizabeth Strout, now available for streaming.

Police: Body found in Brunswick Friday was missing Topsham man Police received a call about an abandoned vehicle off Bunganuc Road at 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, “describing circumstances that caused us to fear for the safety of the occupant,” Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

Three downtown Brunswick businesses announce closures Benchwarmers Sports Pub closed last week and both Maine Street Sweets and Timeless Cottage will close by the end of June.

Fat Boy Drive-In under new ownership “The time has come to pass the Fat Boy Drive-In on to new owners,” the Burton family wrote in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday.

Phippsburg board bucks Mills’ mask mandate “None of the three of us believe that this is a hoax or something to be taken lightly,” said Chris Mixon, select board member. “I encourage people to wear a face mask, I just don’t believe I have the authority to mandate it.”

Standoff at Brunswick Landing housing ends with suspect’s arrest Police say a domestic disturbance sparked a standoff early this morning at 744 Neptune Dr. Police took a suspect into custody shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Mid Coast hospital confirms first positive case of coronavirus The patient is being treated in isolation, and caregivers are taking steps to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.

Longtime Brunswick retailer closes doors, latest business to leave Maine Street Wyler’s joins a growing list of Maine Street businesses that have shuttered in recent months, but Deb King, director of the Brunswick Downtown Association, doesn't think the vacancies will last long.

Bath man attacked by fox for a second time in four months Bath police say the fox approached two dogs Friday but remained on the loose until attacking an 88-year-old man who had been attacked in September.

FBI arrests Bath man in connection with alleged $2.8 million embezzlement David Altenburg, 45, was charged with four counts of wire fraud after he allegedly embezzled from a Portland financial firm.

Bowdoin College trustee’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein under investigation According to a statement from Bowdoin College, the school is aware of Staley's connection to Epstein and after a thorough review last fall, the board decided there was nothing in Jes Staley's actions or behavior that warranted any action from the board. He remains a trustee.

Harpswell restaurant closes temporarily after staff member tests positive for COVID-19 The popular Bailey Island restaurant plans to reopen on Wednesday after all employees are tested and the building gets a thorough cleaning.

Bath City Council’s first online meeting cut short by pornographic images The meeting will resume at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 5. Those who wish to watch must email Bath City Clerk Darci Wheeler before 5 p.m. Monday.

Portland restauranteurs to open new steak and oyster spot downtown From the light and airy feel of the restaurant’s interior to the classic, “tried and true” items on the menu, everything at Maine St. Steak and Oyster is designed to feel comfortable and familiar, but far from boring.

‘Late Night’ show host jokes about fox attack-prone Bath man Meyers briefly talked about 88-year-old Norman Kenney of Bath who was attacked by a fox last week for the second time in four months.

Brunswick business owner says she’ll comply with mask rule after controversial Facebook post In the widely circulated post, Heather Pelletier, owner of Brunswick’s The Rumpus Room, an indoor playground and activity space for children, said she would “never require a guest to mask up." But Monday, she said her words were misconstrued.

Crazy worms found in Topsham transfer station woodchip pile Topsham Solid Waste Director Ed Caron said he is composting the woodchips, as recommended by the state, to destroy the invasive worms.