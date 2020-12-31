“None of the three of us believe that this is a hoax or something to be taken lightly,” said Chris Mixon, select board member. “I encourage people to wear a face mask, I just don’t believe I have the authority to mandate it.”
According to a statement from Bowdoin College, the school is aware of Staley's connection to Epstein and after a thorough review last fall, the board decided there was nothing in Jes Staley's actions or behavior that warranted any action from the board. He remains a trustee.
From the light and airy feel of the restaurant’s interior to the classic, “tried and true” items on the menu, everything at Maine St. Steak and Oyster is designed to feel comfortable and familiar, but far from boring.
In the widely circulated post, Heather Pelletier, owner of Brunswick’s The Rumpus Room, an indoor playground and activity space for children, said she would “never require a guest to mask up." But Monday, she said her words were misconstrued.