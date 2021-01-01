ATLANTA — Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl on Friday.

Georgia trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but its defense clamped down on Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati, and quarterback JT Daniels helped rally the Bulldogs. He finished with 392 yards passing.

Podlesny’s third field goal was his longest of the season. Azeez Ojulari sacked Ridder for a safety on the final play. It was Ojulari’s third sack. Georgia tied a school record with eight sacks.

Ridder completed 24 of 37 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Jerome Ford had a career-long 79-yard touchdown run early in the second half.

Cincinnati (9-1, No. 8 CFP) was motivated to use the Peach Bowl to gain national respect. Coach Luke Fickell wanted the Bearcats to be included in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia (8-2, No. 9 CFP) won despite running for only 45 yards.

CITRUS BOWL: Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 14 Northwestern’s defense made it stand up in a 35-19 victory over Auburn in Orlando, Florida.

Ramsey totaled 291 yards passing and 50 yards rushing for Northwestern (7-2), which won its fourth straight bowl game. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Brown, John Raine and Riley Lees had touchdown catches for the Wildcats, who bounced back from an ugly loss to Ohio State on Dec. 19 in the Big 10 championship game.

Bo Nix threw for 292 yards for Auburn (6-5) but was often frustrated by Northwestern’s defense, which came in allowing 15.5 points her game, ranked fifth in the nation. Auburn was led by interim coach Kevin Steele following the Dec. 13 firing of Gus Malzahn and was missing several key players.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) LOUISVILLE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 64: Dana Evans scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, and the Cardinals (6-0) rallied for a victory over the visiting Norse (4-5).

Olivia Cochran scored 13 points and Elizabeth Dixon had 12 in Louisville’s first game since Dec. 9. The Cardinals’ schedule has been upended by numerous COVID-19-related cancellations and postponements.

Louisville also got a double-double from Kianna Smith, who finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Lindsey Duvall, who transferred to NKU from Louisville, led the Norse with 20 points. Northern Kentucky led 41-36 midway through the third quarter, but the Cardinals grabbed control with a 14-0 run over the final 3:39 of the quarter.

