The outpouring of donations to the Press Herald Toy Fund continues.

The year-to-date total topped $260,000 Thursday. That’s double the amount raised last year.

There is no time limit on donations, which are accepted year-round and have sustained the charity for seven decades. Donors’ names and messages will continue to be published along with periodic updates on the annual fundraising campaign in the days ahead.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

From the workers of D&G Machine Products – Merry Christmas! $3000

From Deborah J & Kurt R Marston, in memory of our parents $100

In memory of Deidre Reid Nelson $100

For AnnMarieke, who gave & received love $100

Angie & Doug Horner $50

Treekeepers – Johnson’s Arboriculture $250

Merry Christmas to the kids, from Mary & Cheryl $25

From Tom & Judy Jagger $100

In loving memory of Mike & Teddy Dickey, Love, your family $100

Betsy Krementz $500

Janice & Donnie Bancroft $50

In memory of David Edward and David Richard Farnham $30

In memory of Tom and Brett Cooper $30

Sonia & Quentin Q Tonelli $100

Proprietors of Union Wharf $250

For my dad, who always believed in Santa Claus. $40

Anonymous $150

Anonymous $25

Year-to-date total: $263,016.90

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: