AUSTIN, Texas — Texas got tired of waiting for Tom Herman to deliver a Big 12 title and turn the Longhorns back into a national championship contenders.

Next.

Texas fired Herman on Saturday after four seasons that produced four bowl wins but just one appearance in the league championship game and routinely fell frustratingly short of expectations.

Herman still had three seasons left on a guaranteed contract that was due to pay him more than $6 million per year. Firing him means Texas will soon be on its fourth head coach in a decade. Texas last won the Big 12 title in 2009 under Mack Brown.

Herman was supposed to end that drought. He was college football’s hottest young coach when Texas brought him from Houston to replace Charlie Strong in 2016. He never had a losing season and won four bowl games at Texas, including last week’s Alamo Bowl. But he couldn’t return the Longhorns to consistent league or national title contenders. He was just 1-4 against archrival Oklahoma, and leaves Texas 32-18 overall.

In a statement Saturday, the school said while the team has made “measured progress,” it was time to change. The decision came just a few weeks after Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said Herman would remain the coach.

Herman’s best season was 2018, when the Longhorns went 10-4 but lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. They finished that season with a dominating win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that prompted quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s now-infamous “We’re ba-aack!” statement to a national television audience.

Texas instead sunk back to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. The Longhorns reached as high as No. 8 early in the pandemic-stricken 2020 season before quickly fading.

MISSISSIPPI: The school says it has reached agreement in principle with Coach Lane Kiffin on a new contract.

The school made the announcement hours before the Rebels (5-5) – in their first season with Kiffin as coach – beat Indiana in the Outback Bowl. It was their first bowl appearance in five seasons. Contract details have not been completed.

Ole Miss broke the Southeastern Conference record for total offense in conference games, averaging 562.4 yards, and ranked among the top 20 nationally among Bowl Subdivision teams in 10 categories, including scoring offense (40.7), rushing offense (217.7) and passing offense (344.8).

In a career that has included stops at Florida Atlantic, USC and Tennessee, Kiffin has a career record of 66-39.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

OUTBACK BOWL: Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, leading Mississippi (5-5) to a 26-20 upset of seventh-ranked Indiana (6-2) in Tampa, Florida.

Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the Rebels ahead for good with 4:12 remaining. The Ole Miss defense came through with one more stop to ensure the school’s first non-losing record since going 6-6 in 2017.

Jack Tuttle was 26 of 45 for 201 yards in his second start in place Michael Penix Jr. for Indiana, which lost its star quarterback to a season-ending knee injury in late November.

GATOR BOWL: A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores, and Kentucky (5-6) held off No. 24 North Carolina State (8-4) for a 23-21 win in Jacksonville, Florida.

