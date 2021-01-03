LEWISTON — An Auburn man was injured Sunday afternoon when he was shot by a police officer after leading officers on a chase on College Street, according to Lewiston Lt. David St. Pierre.

Kyle Edwards, 26, was charged with two counts of eluding an officer, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and theft by unauthorized use of property.

At 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Lewiston police received a report of a stolen 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck that was spotted at the parking lot of Marden’s at 750 Main St., according to St. Pierre.

After Lewiston officers attempted to stop the pickup truck, which was traveling on Main Street in Lewiston, the vehicle, driven by Edwards, fled the officer and failed to stop, according to St. Pierre.

St. Pierre said Edwards then drove onto College Street while in the left lane and “operating at unsafe speeds.”

At about 12:20 p.m., Lewiston police called off the pursuit while urging officers with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Shortly after, Lewiston officers received a report Edwards was spotted backing out of a College Street driveway and driving on Main Street, from Merrill Road.

“A Lewiston Police Department officer set up near the Maine Motel with a spike mat in an effort to stop the vehicle,” St. Pierre said. “The truck was able to mostly avoid the strip by driving around and into a snowbank to avoid the tire-flattening device.”

Lewiston officers were able to track Edwards to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 155 Hogan Road, where he was reportedly hiding behind a snowbank in the stolen vehicle.

St. Pierre said Lewiston Sgt. David Levesque ordered Edwards out of the vehicle.

“Instead, the suspect attempted to strike (Levesque) in reverse with the vehicle,” St. Pierre said. “Sgt. Levesque responded by firing a single shot at (Edwards).”

St. Pierre said an ambulance was called as officers tended to Edwards’ injuries.

Edwards was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he remained in stable condition Sunday night.

Levesque will be placed on administrative leave, “as is standard protocal,” while the incident is investigated, according to St. Pierre.

In addition to Edwards’ charges, he is being held on a probation hold related to a previous forgery conviction.

St. Pierre said more charges may be added as the investigation continues.

