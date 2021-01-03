A Bridgton man has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts that took place on New Year’s Day in Harrison.
Anthony J. Redfield, 34, was charged with unauthorized use of property and with violating the conditions of his release, according to a news release posted on the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The sheriff’s office said deputies received helpful tips from the public regarding the theft of a truck in Harrison during the early morning hours of Friday.
Authorities recovered the truck on Saturday and arrested Redfield, who is being held at the Cumberland County Jail. During the course of the sheriff’s office investigation, police recovered a Jayco Tow Behind Pop Up Camper whose owner has not been identified. The department’s investigation into the Harrison thefts is continuing.
The sheriff’s office is also asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of the camper by calling 893-2810.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Golden explains vote against Pelosi for House speaker
-
News
Bridgton man arrested in connection with thefts in Harrison
-
The Maine Forecast
Ocean storm to start the week, forecast snow totals are lower
-
Sports
Jets fire Gase after two losing seasons
-
Local & State
Maine delegation criticizes Trump for pressuring Georgia to find votes