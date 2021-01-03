HOLLIS – Debra A. Semle, 63, of Whitehouse Road passed away Tuesday Dec, 22, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough with her loving and devoted husband by her side.

She was born in Stafford, Conn. on July 28, 1957, daughter of Philip and Sylvia Foreman Marocchini.

She attended local schools in Enfield, Conn. and graduated from Enrico Fermi High School where she played field hockey and softball. Debra worked for several years as a senior accountant for the Traveler’s Insurance Company then later for Union Mutual Insurance Company. Debbie married her husband Scott in September of 1981. Shortly after, they moved to Maine. After the birth of their second child, Debbie chose to remain at home to raise them.

Debra’s activities were many and included time at their camps in Poland, kayaking, paddle boarding, hunting, fishing, building woods trails, hooking/braiding rugs, crocheting, sewing, painting, antiquing, cooking, gardening, hiking the White Mountains, breeding Australian terriers, physical fitness, and trash talking with family about fishing or deer hunting. She most of all cherished the time spent with her six grandchildren.

She, and her husband, were both chosen in the Maine Moose Lottery for the second time in 29 years. During the last week of October 2020, along with their three sons, they tagged two moose the morning of opening day.

Debra was a member of the several tennis teams in Portland and was the girl’s tennis coach for Bonny Eagle High School for several years.

She is survived by a large and adoring family. Her parents of Enfield, Conn.; her husband, Scott, of 40 years of Hollis; three sons, Eric Semle and wife Ingrid of Gorham, Aron Semle of Buxton, Evan Semle and wife Katie of Hollis; three brothers, David Marocchini and wife Karen of Enfield, Conn., Philip Marocchini and wife Joni of Enfield, Conn., and Steven Marocchini and wife Linda of Waterboro, two sisters, Linda Reister of Enfield, Conn. and Sylvia Comette and husband William of Enfield, Conn.; her six grandchildren, Elanor, Everet, Remington, Wyatt, Bray, and Briar; parents-in-law, Arthur and Norma Semle of Wilbraham, Mass.; and a large extended family.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton, Saturday Jan. 9, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Words of remembrance may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial

contributions to the

Duke Cancer Institute

300 West Morgan St.

Suite 1200

Durham, NC 27701

