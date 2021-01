ARUNDEL – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Diane Adams Harmon, loving wife, mother, sister, and devoted friend to all whose lives she touched. Diane left us unexpectedly at the far too young age of 56 on Dec. 17, 2020.

For a complete obituary, to sign Diane’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

