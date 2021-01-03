YARMOUTH – Kimberly A. Wilcox, 62, of Yarmouth passed away on Dec. 17, 2020.She leaves behind her daughter, Whitney A. Wilcox of Chicago; and her son, Jeremy S. Wilcox of Land O Lakes, Fla. and his children Aidan S. Wilcox and Jacob P. Wilcox.Kim was predeceased by her son, Patrick; and her brother, Ralph “Ralphy” Hennen Jr. Kim also leaves behind her partner, Jeanne LePage of Yarmouth; and Ellie, her Golden Retriever.Kim was raised in Holliston, Mass., the daughter of Joan and Ralph Hennen. She received a master’s degree from Sacred Heart College and worked in the healthcare field. She touched many lives and was always trying to help others. She had a strong desire to do good. She had a passion for reading, walking, and being outside especially along the Maine coast.Donations can be made in her memory toPortland Recovery Community Center,468 Forest Ave,Portland, ME 04101.

Guest Book