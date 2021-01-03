KENNEBUNK – Nadine Schoepfle, of Kennebunk, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Huntington Common. Nadine was born August 18, 1927 in Kendallville, Ind., the daughter of Roscoe Young and Gladys Little. Upon graduation from Kendallville High School, Nadine married Eddie Miller and moved to Port Hueneme, Calif. where he worked at Naval Base Ventura County and she studied at Cerritos College in Norwalk.

Nadine’s was a life in two acts: the first as homemaker turned single mother of Greg, Krista, and Michael, whom she supported with work at the Broadway Department Store and what is now the Huntington Valley Healthcare Center; and the second, as artist and life-partner to her true love, John Schoepfle, whom she met while taking his introductory painting class at Laguna Beach School of Art. They were married in 1973 in Carmel, Calif., where John made his home.

In 1976 they drove cross country and took up residence at 47 Summer Street in Kennebunk where they lived blissfully for 34 years. For their first 18 years in Maine, John and Nadine owned and operated Harbor House Gallery in Lower Village where they displayed their watercolor and oil paintings respectively.

Many homes and establishments in the area — and around the world — proudly display her works, each of which was a foray into the world of color and medium. Most of Nadine’s ideas flowed from her vivid imagination and were often refined during “schluck time”, a nightly cocktail show-and-tell session with John, where the day’s progress was shared and critiqued.

Nadine’s work regularly hung and earned recognition from shows at the Kennebunk River Club, Art Guild of the Kennebunks — where she was a founding member and remained as Board Member Emeritus — and Maine Women in the Arts. If ever asked which was her favorite painting, her answer was always “the next”.

Nadine is survived by her three children, Greg Miller and his wife Jennifer of Centralia, Wash., Krista Archer of Kennebunk, and Michael Miller and his wife Faith Stilen of Richmond, Texas; seven grandchildren, Norm Archer and his wife Grainne of Kennebunk, Madison Barnwell and her husband, Jamie of Olympia, Wash., Mykala and Nathan Anglan of Centralia, Wash., Cameron and Lauren Miller of Dallas, Texas, Paige Stilen and her husband, John Crown, of Richmond, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Declan and Grace Archer, of Kennebunk, and Jack Crown of Richmond, Texas.

There will be a private celebration of Nadine’s life in the spring when her ashes will join John’s beneath two silver birches at 47 Summer Street.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nadine‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:

Art Guild of the

Kennebunks

P.O. Box 2658

Kennebunkport, ME 04043

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous