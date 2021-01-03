DURHAM, N.H. — Kelly Fogarty scored 30 points, including a school-record 10 3-pointers, and the University of Maine women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 76-56 win Sunday over New Hampshire.
Fogarty made 10 of 17 3-pointers for the Black Bears (6-1, 3-1 America East), breaking her record of nine 3-pointers set on Dec. 4, 2019.
Blanca Millan added 14 points.
Amanda Torres had 12 points and Helana Delaruelle scored 10 for New Hampshire (2-7, 2-4).
(3) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, BOSTON COLLEGE 57: Elissa Cunane scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half, and the Wolfpack (10-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast) beat the Eagles (4-4, 0-4) in Raleigh, North Carolina.
(6) ARIZONA 69, CALIFORNIA 33: Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points, Aari McDonald had 12 points and eight assists, and the Wildcats (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a rout over winless Bears (0-9, 0-6), in Tuscon, Arizona.
The Wildcats were frustrated after being run out of the McKale Center in a 27-point loss to top-ranked Stanford on Friday.
(9) TEXAS A&M 92, FLORIDA 67: N’dea Jones had 17 points and 18 rebounds, notching her sixth double-double of the season, and the Aggies (10-0, 1-0 SEC) remained unbeaten with a rout the Gators (7-2, 0-2) in Gainesville, Florida.
Ciera Johnson added 15 points and 10 boards for the Aggies, who opened league play in Gainesville after going undefeated in non-conference play for the first time in program history. It was Johnson’s first double-double since the season opener.
(13) KENTUCKY 92, (12) MISSISSIPPI STATE 86: Rhyne Howard scored 10 points in overtime, after scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, and finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Wildcats (9-2, 2-0 SEC) to a the Bulldogs (6-2, 1-1) in Starville, Mississippi.
The Wildcats were scoreless and down 82-78 midway through overtime when Howard knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing. The game was tied at 84 when Howard made a three-point play at the 1:20 mark. The Bulldogs got a quick bucket but in the final minute Dre’Una Edwards and Howard combined to make 5 of 6 free throws.
(25) MICHIGAN STATE 71, PURDUE 64: Nia Clouden scored 13 of her 23 points in the final 10-plus minutes to help the Spartans (8-0, 3-0) hold off the Boilermakers (5-3, 2-2) in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Purdue’s Sharon Versyp, a former UMaine coach, was seeking her 300th win as coach of the Boilermakers.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
NEW HAMPSHIRE 62, MAINE 58: Trailing by 14 points with 5:13 left, the Black Bears (1-5, 1-4 America East) got within two with 17 seconds remaining but were unable to complete the comeback against Wildcats (4-3, 3-1) in Orono.
Jayden Martinez scored 23 points for New Hampshire, while Qon Murphy added 11.
Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish led Maine with 12 points, and Stephane Ingo had 10 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots. Mykhailo Yagodin chipped in 10 points.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
NORTHEASTERN 3, MAINE 0: Skylar Fontaine scored early in the second period, and Brooke Hobson and Ani Fitzgerald added third-period goals for the Huskies (2-1, 2-1 Hockey East) in a win over the Black Bears (4-3, 4-3) in Boston.
Maine goalie Loryn Porter finished with 44 saves.
