Arrests
12/26 at 9:15 p.m. Jared Darling, 35, of Sam Day Hill Road, Phippsburg, was arrested on Mill Road, Phippsburg, by Officer Kevin Santora on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
12/30 Jennifer Rogers, 47, of Pennington Lane, Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons on Leeman Highway by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of criminal speed.
12/31 Patrick Jury, 37, of Winslow Court, was issued a summons on Winslow Court by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Fire calls
12/27 at 2:41 p.m. Assist Brunswick.
12/28 at 6:18 a.m. Smoke investigation on Heath Lane.
12/29 at 4:11 p.m. Medical assist on North Street.
12/29 at 9 p.m. Structure fire on Higgins Road, West Bath.
12/31 at 12:47 p.m. Chimney fire on Middle Street.
12/31 at 3:50 p.m. Odor investigation at Lemont and Middle streets.
12/31 at 6:36 p.m. Lift assist on Washington Street.
1/1 at 12:45 a.m. Structure fire on High Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 29 call from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Urging calm, D.C. mayor calls in National Guard to help handle protests
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Dec. 28-Jan. 3
-
Mainely Media
Obituary
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland crimes down in 2020 after uptick in 2019
-
Portland Forecaster
Accounting firm pulls out of downtown for new digs