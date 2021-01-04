Arrests

12/26 at 9:15 p.m. Jared Darling, 35, of Sam Day Hill Road, Phippsburg, was arrested on Mill Road, Phippsburg, by Officer Kevin Santora on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/30 Jennifer Rogers, 47, of Pennington Lane, Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons on Leeman Highway by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of criminal speed.

12/31 Patrick Jury, 37, of Winslow Court, was issued a summons on Winslow Court by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

12/27 at 2:41 p.m. Assist Brunswick.

12/28 at 6:18 a.m. Smoke investigation on Heath Lane.

12/29 at 4:11 p.m. Medical assist on North Street.

12/29 at 9 p.m. Structure fire on Higgins Road, West Bath.

12/31 at 12:47 p.m. Chimney fire on Middle Street.

12/31 at 3:50 p.m. Odor investigation at Lemont and Middle streets.

12/31 at 6:36 p.m. Lift assist on Washington Street.

1/1 at 12:45 a.m. Structure fire on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 29 call from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

