Arrests

12/28 at 5:31 p.m. Ronald Crocker II, 41, of Maquoit Road, was arrested on Maquoit Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a warrant.

12/28 at 9:48 p.m. Hope Ashland-Brown, 25, of Long Street, was arrested on Gurnet Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a probation hold.

12/29 at 6:13 p.m. Gabriel Horr, 38, of Kelsey Ridge Road, Freeport, was arrested on Stanwood Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

12/30 at 1:43 a.m. Nick Jared Chacon Valderrama, 20, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Zachary Huber on charges of attaching false plates, operating a vehicle without a license and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/31 at 12:50 a.m. William Teufel, 21, of Anthony Avenue, Topsham, was arrested on Bath Road by Sgt. Justin Dolci on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

1/1 at 11:20 p.m. Jibreel Garrett, 27, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating under the influence.

1/2 at 3:59 p.m. Ronald Crocker II, 41, of Maquoit Road, was arrested at Pleasant Street and Robinson Avenue by Officer Joshua Bernier on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Summonses

12/28 at 11:14 p.m. Rickey Melendez, 49, of Huntsville, Alabama, was issued a summons at Maine and McKeen streets by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

12/29 at 3:37 p.m. Joseph Cox, 47, of Davis Court, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

12/29 at 9:30 p.m. Nick Jared Chacon Valderrama, 20, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer William Brown on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/29 at 10:14 p.m. William Alfred Costa III, 29, listed as undomiciled, was issued a summons on Baybridge Road by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of littering.

12/31 at 11:30 a.m. Matthew McKinley Harrison Jr., 23, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating after foreign license suspension.

12/31 at 1:21 p.m. Charles McKenney, 55, of Middle Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/1 at 10:34 a.m. Juliana Grasso, 28, of Smokehouse Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons at Bath Road and Tibbetts Drive by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

1/2 at 9:11 p.m. Kyle O’Brien, 25, of Maine Street, Damariscotta, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1/3 at 4 p.m. Darnell Hall, 61, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

12/28 at 9:32 a.m. Alarm call on Church Road.

12/29 at 8:59 p.m. Traffic safety complaint on Coombs Road.

12/29 at 9:04 p.m. Structure fire on Higgins Road.

12/30 at 7:10 a.m. Alarm call on Elm Street.

12/30 at 7:34 a.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

12/30 at 11:40 p.m. Alarm call on Franklin Parkway.

12/31 at 11:25 a.m. Alarm call on Summer Street.

12/31 at 8:44 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Street.

1/1 at 4:27 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

1/2 at 10:22 a.m. Motor vehicle crash at Gurnet and Coombs roads.

1/2 at 5:02 p.m. Alarm call on Baribeau Drive.

1/3 at 12:45 p.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

1/3 at 10:45 p.m. Alarm call on Suprenant Circle.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 61 calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.

