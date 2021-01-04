August Orion Monsen was born at 5:23 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Chloe Monsen and Kellen Bonnar of Dresden. Contributed photo via Mid Coast Hospital

Mid Coast Hospital has announced the first baby born at the hospital of 2021. August Orion Monsen was born at 5:23 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Chloe Monsen and Kellen Bonnar of Dresden.

August Monsen will be awarded a $500 Alfond Grant and could also be one of the first Alfond Grant recipients to also benefit from a NextGen 529 $100 Initial Matching Grant.

In 2021, the NextGen 529 $100 Initial Matching Grant will be available to Maine accounts including accounts for beneficiaries who are also Alfond Grant recipients, when a NextGen 529 account is opened and just $25 is contributed. More information about the Alfond Grant is available at NextGenforME.com.

