Mid Coast Hospital has announced the first baby born at the hospital of 2021. August Orion Monsen was born at 5:23 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Chloe Monsen and Kellen Bonnar of Dresden.

August Monsen will be awarded a $500 Alfond Grant and could also be one of the first Alfond Grant recipients to also benefit from a NextGen 529 $100 Initial Matching Grant.

In 2021, the NextGen 529 $100 Initial Matching Grant will be available to Maine accounts including accounts for beneficiaries who are also Alfond Grant recipients, when a NextGen 529 account is opened and just $25 is contributed. More information about the Alfond Grant is available at NextGenforME.com.

