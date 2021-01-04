Arrests

12/25 at 2:50 a.m. Luke Boyle, 26, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Middle Road by Detective Mat Yeaton.

12/26 at 1:55 a.m. Martin T. Mcinnis, 24, of Scarborough, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration on Field Road by Officer Steve Hamilton.

12/26 at 1:58 a.m. Erin A Mahoney, 24, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Field Road by Officer Amanda Hogg.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2.

Fire

12/25 at 3:36 p.m. Mutual aid in Cumberland on Heritage Lane.

12/26 at 2:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Woodville and Falmouth roads.

12/26 at 7:18 p.m. Gas odor in residence on Carriage Road.

12/28 at 5:49 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

12/28 at 8:09 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Hardy Road.

12/29 at 5:38 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Gray Road.

12/29 at 5:50 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Gray Road.

12/29 at 9:19 a.m. Attic fire on Merrill Road.

12/29 at 9:24 a.m. Mutual aid in Yarmouth on Merrill Road.

12/29 at 11:37 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Bucknam Road.

12/29 at 11:54 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Winn Road.

12/29 at 12:45 p.m. Fire alarm system test on Foreside Road.

12/29 at 1:34 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Squidere Lane.

12/29 at 3:08 p.m. Fire alarm system test on Foreside Road.

12/29 at 6:53 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Sandy Cove Road.

12/29 at 7:28 p.m. Carbon monoxide investigation on West Circle.

12/30 at 8:49 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lincoln Farm Road.

12/30 at 3:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Providence Ave.

12/30 at 5:13 p.m. Outdoor odor investigation on Marion Way.

12/30 at 5:47 p.m. Mutual aid in Cumberland on Seacove Road.

12/30 at 6:05 p.m. Station coverage on Bucknam Road.

12/30 at 10:44 p.m. Broken underground gas line on Principal Drive.

12/31 at 6:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Bucknam Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency services responded to 20 calls from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: