Arrests

12/29 at 6:13 p.m. Gabriel Horr, 38, of Freeport, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on Stanwood Street by Officer Joshua Bernier, Sgt. Justin Dolci, Officer Christopher Wolongevicz, Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse and Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick.

1/02 at 5:12 a.m. David A McGovern, 31, of Gorham, was arrested on two charges of burglary, two charges of criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release by Officer Malcolm Marshall, Detective Gino Bianchini, Officer Beck Kavanaugh, Officer Sophia Swiatek and Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on Main Street.

Summonses

12/29 at 9:30 p.m. Nick Jared Chacon Valderrama, 20, of Portland, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Route 1 by Officer William Brown, Officer Zachary Huber, Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick, Sgt. Justin Dolci and Lt. Lynne Doucette.

Fire

12/31 at 11:03 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Lower Main Street.

12/31 at 5:56 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency services responded to 25 calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4.

