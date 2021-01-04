Jacqueline Roberge

SACO — Jacqueline “Jackie” (Girouard) Roberge, 91, of Saco died on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Southern Maine Health Care after a brief illness.

She was born on March 23, 1929, in Biddeford, the daughter of Eliza (Dufault) and John Girouard. She was educated at St. Andre’s School in Biddeford and received her diploma from St. Andre’s High School. On June 23, 1951, she married Gerard Roberge at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford, where she remained an active parishioner of the newly formed Good Shepherd Parish. They celebrated 52 years of wedded bliss before his passing in 2004.

Jackie began her working career at the Biddeford-Saco Chamber of Commerce where she was employed from 1946 until 1956. She took time off to care for her two daughters and returned to work at United Auto Parts from 1967 until 1972. She retired from the Biddeford Textile Company in January of 1990, after 18 years of service. Because she could not just stay home and enjoy retired life, Jackie volunteered countless hours at Good Shepherd Parish that spanned 28 years.

Jackie and Jerry enjoyed spending their summers at Bonny Eagle Lake in Buxton where they hosted family and friends every weekend. The “lake” was the place to be — filled with much laughter and more memories than could be counted. Every year, Jackie and Jerry opened “summer camp” and kept their six grandchildren for a week. Pepere Jerry was easily influenced to take the crew out for ice cream each night, and Memere Jackie was quick to agree. They both loved their family beyond words and did whatever they could to make their children and grandchildren smile. In her older years, Jackie was surrounded by dear friends who took such great care of her. She had quite the social life and rarely said “no” to worthwhile plans.

Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Gerard, who passed in January of 2004.

She is survived by: two daughters, Suzanne (Mrs. Donald) Daigneault of Saco and Colette (Mrs. Guy) Cadorette of Biddeford; six grandchildren, Marcie (Daigneault) Norkus, Sarah (Daigneault) Moore, Christie Daigneault, Jenessa Cadorette, Andrew Cadorette, and Jordan Cadorette; four great-grandchildren, Noah and Adrianna Norkus and Benjamin and Nicholas Moore; and sister- in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at The Wardwell for all of their compassionate care. And to the staff at SMHC, heartfelt gratitude is extended for the peace they provided during a very difficult time.

Visiting hours were 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Most Holy Trinity in Saco. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Good Shepherd Parish, 271 Main St., Saco 04072.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

