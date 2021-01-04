The Red Sox agreed to a minor-league deal with former Oakland Athletics starter Daniel Gossett, according to reports which say the deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The right-hander Gossett, 28, made 23 starts for Oakland in 2017 and 2018, posting a 5.91 ERA with a 4-14 record. He underwent Tommy John surgery in Aug. 2018, missed the entire 2019 season as he recovered. He was cut by Oakland at the beginning of the delayed 2020 season.

Boston actually drafted Gossett out of high school in the 16th round of the 2011 draft but he instead spent three years at Clemson. He was a first-team All-ACC starting pitcher as a junior.

Though Gossett hasn’t pitched in an affiliated game in two years, the righty is fully healthy and throwing bullpen sessions in anticipation of spring training, a source said. He made five starts in the 2019 Arizona Fall League and competed for a roster spot during spring training and summer camp with Oakland last year.

For the Red Sox, Gossett will provide starting depth and, barring a surprising camp performance, appears ticketed for a Triple-A Worcester rotation that also may include Bryan Mata, Connor Seabold, Kyle Hart, Ryan Weber, Stephen Gonsalvez and Matt Hall. He’s the second veteran pitcher the Red Sox have added on a minor-league deal this winter, joining former Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy.

Gossett was a second-round pick in 2014 after starring for three years at Clemson and was considered one of Oakland’s top rotation prospects before breaking into the majors in 2017.

PHIL HUGHES has retired from baseball, more than two years after throwing his last pitch.

The 34-year-old right-hander said on Twitter on Sunday he was announcing what’s been “fairly apparent … these last couple years.”

“Through many ups and downs over 12 years, I look back and am incredibly proud of what I was able to accomplish,” he said. “While injuries have forced this chapter of my life to come to a close, I’m very excited to pursue other passions.”

A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Hughes was 88-79 with a 4.52 ERA in 211 starts and 79 relief appearances over 12 major league seasons with New York (2007-13), Minnesota (2014-18) and San Diego (2018). He was an All-Star in 2010, when he went a career-best 18-8, and won 16 games in both 2012 and 2014.

Hughes left the Yankees as a free agent after the 2013 season to sign a $24 million, three-year contract with the Twins, then agreed in December 2014 to a superseding $58 million, four-year deal.

