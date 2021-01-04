MaryLouise (Matthes) Wilson 1932 – 2020 GREENFIELD, Mass. – MaryLouise Wilson, 88, died due to complications from congestive heart failure on Dec. 24, 2020, in her apartment at The Arbors of Greenfield, Mass., with her daughter and son-in-law by her side and her sons with her virtually due to the pandemic. MaryLou was born on July 1, 1932, in Wilmington, Delaware. Her parents were Mary Fisher Matthes and Oscar Matthes Jr. MaryLou’s love of her life and husband of 60 years, Clement Skolfield Wilson Jr., passed away in January 2019. She is survived by their three children and spouses: son, Steven and Elaine Wilson of Orange Park, Fla.; son, David and Ellen Wilson of Philadelphia, Pa.; daughter, Ellen and Kevin White of Leyden, Mass.; and grandchildren, Abigail and Nicholas Wilson; Shane, Jenna and John Wilson; Ethan and Hannah White; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Matthes McGonigle in 2017. She graduated from Pierre S. duPont High School in 1950 and the University of Delaware in 1954. She taught physical education at Faulk Rd. Elementary and Tatnall School in Wilmington. MaryLou and Clem were married on Aug. 30, 1958. After her husband’s two-year Army tour, they lived in Wilmington, Del., then Vernon and West Hartford, Conn., before moving to Topsham and then Brunswick where they lived for over 30 years raising their three children. MaryLou and Clem were avid sailors and sailed the Maine Coast every summer with their children. Through the years they enjoyed restoring and working on seven sailboats and three power boats. She was active in the American Association of University Women (AAUW), sang in First Parish’s Choir in Brunswick, served on various church committees and was a deacon of the church. She had her own sign painting business, was a member of Casco Bay Art League and exhibited her paintings in many league and juried shows. She took art courses at the former Round Top Center for the Arts in Damariscotta and at the University of Southern Maine. In 2003 MaryLou and Clem moved to northern Florida to be near son Steven and family. Summers were spent in their RV traveling to Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine to visit family and friends. While in Florida, she exhibited in juried art shows at the St. Augustine Art Association and continued her affiliation with the AAUW. Due to health reasons in 2014 they moved first to Loomis House in Holyoke, Mass., and then to The Arbors of Greenfield, Mass., to be near their daughter Ellen and family. MaryLou became a member of the First Church of Deerfield, Mass., continued with her artwork and took some classes at Artspace. MaryLou’s family would like to thank the staff at The Arbors of Greenfield, Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, and the Eventide Singers of Franklin County, Mass . Interment and a celebration of life will happen in the future in Brunswick. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home in Greenfield, Mass. For condolences, please visit http://www.kostanskifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to First Church of Deerfield, PO Box 276, Deerfield, MA 01342 or to Artspace, 15 Mill St, Greenfield, MA 01301.

