Arrests

12/28 at 3:48 a.m. James B. Langley, 29, of Portland, on Westfield Street on charges of aggravated furnishing/trafficking in scheduled rugs, trafficking in prison contraband and warrant violation of probation.

12/28 at 10:39 a.m. Ajia Shaffer, 40, of Naples, on St. John Street on three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

12/28 at 2:32 p.m. Dakota Ballard, 23, of Portland, on Pitt Street on charges of assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, obstructing report of a crime or injury and violation of protection order.

12/28 at 6:10 p.m. William R. Kriger, 24, of Cape Elizabeth, on Monument Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/28 at 11:38 p.m. Justin Bowley, 36, of Portland, on Maple Street on a charge of assault.

12/29 at 1:48 p.m. Gordon Moran, 42, address unlisted, on Oxford Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

12/19 at 7:07 p.m. Casey Tucker, 29, of Westbrook, at Munjoy South on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating after revoked for being habitual offender and unauthorized use of property.

12/30 at 3:45 p.m. Ronald Gould, 36, of Buxton, on Portland Street on a warrant.

1/1 at 1:50 a.m. Mark G. Kinner, 29, of Auburn Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/1 at 2:51 a.m. Keith Day, 28, of Portland, on Mabel Street on charges of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

1/1 at 6:08 p.m. Tyler Segar, 33, of Portland, on Belfort Street on a warrant.

1/1 at 7:19 p.m. Michael TJ Smith, 29, address unlisted, on Riverside Street on a charge of assault.

1/1 at 10:34 p.m. Michael J. Giusti, 28, of Portland, on Pine Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/3 at 12:19 a.m. Timothy Tucker, 51, address unlisted, on Pine Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of violation of conditional release.

1/3 at 5:34 p.m. El Shadai Ngandu, 23, of Portland, on Allen Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

