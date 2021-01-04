Arrests
12/29 at 2:48 p.m. Traci Turner, 26, Charles Fournier, 42, both of Johnson Road, Gray, was arrested on Johnson Road, Gray, by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a warrant.
12/31 at 9:38 p.m. Lana Vatalaro, 50, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, was arrested on Meadow Cross Road by Officer Courtney Everett on a charge of operating under the influence.
1/2 at 10:51 p.m. Gregory Madcharo, 58, of Theodore Drive, was arrested on Hamilton Court by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
12/30 at 12:49 p.m. Geoffrey O’Neil, 30, of Middle Road, Dresden, was issued a summons on Augusta Road by Officer Jose Gomez on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
12/28 at 10:36 a.m. Fire alarm on Governor’s Way.
12/28 at 8:59 p.m. Assist West Bath.
12/31 at 11:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.
1/2 at 9:33 a.m. Assist citizen on Meadow Road.
1/2 at 12:02 p.m. Assist citizen on Perham Lane.
1/3 at 12:23 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.
1/3 at 3:10 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Canam Drive.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
