Mid Coast Hospital

Tracy Xie, born Dec. 9 to Qiaoping Shi and XioLong Xie of Brunswick.

Axel Joel Barter, born Dec. 14 to Robert Scott and Kristen Mae (Lewis) Barter of Boothbay. Grandparents are Sabrina Bouchard of Topsham, Gene Michael Lewis of Lisbon, Kathy Barter of Boothbay Harbor and Allen Barter of West Boothbay Harbor. Great-grandparents are Ruth Lewis of Brunswick and Betty Goulett of Southport.

Hannah Brett Mae Rogers, born Dec. 18 to Megan R. McCandless and Joseph M. L. Rogers of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Valerie McCandless of West Bath, Kevin McCandless of Bath, Margaret Harrington of Wiscasset and Ron Rogers of Woolwich. Great-grandparents are Phil and Dorothy Harrington of Woolwich and Rosalie McCandless of Bath.

Lilliana Mae Buscanera, born Dec. 19 to Nicholas James and Justine (Fenton) Buscanera of Edgecomb. Grandparents are Karenelise Otto of Augusta, Jackie and Linda Fenton of Jonesport, and Deborah and Mark Buscanera of Westport Island.

Peyton Victoria Boulgier, born Dec. 21 to Shawn Eric Boulgier and Melanie Catherine Hoffman of Harpswell.

Cecilia Jayne Plummer, born Dec. 23 to Zachery Plummer and Dotti Jayne Cost of Walpole. Grandparents are Rodney and Lisa Cost of Edgecomb, Toby Plummer of South Bristol and Tracy Plummer of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Donna Plummer of South Bristol, Howard Plummer of Damariscotta and Nancy Rodway of Portland.

Aylie Kamakanalani Montgomery, born Dec. 27 to Alan Keawe and Ashley Jean (Duquette) Montgomery Jr. of Aurburn. Grandparents are Elaina and Brian Duquette of Scarborough, Annette Silva of Kailua, Hawaii, and Joan Whitten of Westbrook.

St. Mary’s Regional Hospital

Holden Milo Quinlan, born Dec. 12 to Darryl Quinlan and Marissa Breton of Lewiston. Grandparents are Susan Quinlan of Westbrook, and Francis and Lena Breton, Jr., Beatrice Shaw and Jeanette Breton, all of Auburn. Great-grandparents are Doreen McConnel of Raymond and Dr. James Kramlich of Florida.

Natalie Virginia Hoover, born Dec. 22 to Amy and Timothy Hoover of Hartford.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: